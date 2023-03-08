Metro Boomin Sells Chunk of Music Catalog for Nearly $70 Million

Everything has paid off for Metro Boomin.

Billboard reports that the legendary hip-hop producer sold a portion of his publishing catalog for around $70 million. Selling it to the investment firm named Shamrock Capital, Metro Boomin joins in on a growing trend among his hip-hop peers.

In September 2022, Future sold the publishing rights to his 600+ song catalog from 2004-2020 for around $65-$75 million. A few months before that, the estate for the late Juice WRLD quietly sold 90% of publishing ownership and 90% of master income interest for an undisclosed amount in the “nine-figure range.” It’s currently unclear how large the portion of Metro Boomin’s catalog was sold to Shamrock, but it must have been a massive haul to be able to earn such a large amount of cash.

Shamrock has not been shy to make deals such as these in the past. In 2020, they purchased Taylor Swift’s catalog consisting of her first six albums. At the time, the catalog was in possession of Scooter Braun, who owns Swift’s former label Big Machine Records.

Along with producing classic 2010s rap hits like Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” and Drake and Future’s “Jumpman,” Metro has an incredible catalog of his own. As his own artist, he has put out several joint albums with rappers like 21 Savage, Big Sean, Offset, and NAV.

On top of all of this collaborative success, Metro Boomin’s two solo albums have been the most impressive. His 2018 debut NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES set him apart from the crop of trap producers that solely craft instrumentals for other artists’ songs. Most recently, though, his December 2022 sophomore album HEROES & VILLAINS certified his status as an icon in this generation of hip-hop. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and selling 185,000 units in its first week, HEROES & VILLAINS established a new standard for Metro Boomin.

Little information about his deal with Shamrock has been made public, so it’s not clear if the publishing rights for NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES and HEROES & VILLAINS are part of the transaction. Either way, though, Metro Boomin has undeniably made his stamp on the rap community and has now been financially rewarded for it.

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)