Sealed With A Kiss: Madonna, 64, Confirms Budding Romance With Boy Toy Lover, 29, After Sitting Ringside To Cheer On Boxer
By Samantha Benitz,
4 days ago
Madonna and her much-younger new flame, 29-year-old boxing coach Josh Popper , went Instagram official with a steamy kissing photo after the Papa Don't Preach hitmaker joined him for a match in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Known for dating men nearly three decades her junior, the singer confirmed her budding romance with Popper on March 7 by sharing the PDA snap on her Instagram Stories.
"Killers who are partying," the caption read, showing the masked-up couple dressed up at a Purim soirée. Madonna went as Queen Esther, donning an all-black ensemble.
Earlier this week, it was reported the music icon sat ringside during Popper's fight at Manhattan's Classic Car Club last Friday.
Madonna apparently kept a low-profile during her outing, rocking a casual outfit and baseball cap before making a swift exit after he reigned victorious in his match.
Comments / 0