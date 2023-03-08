Sealed With A Kiss: Madonna, 64, Confirms Budding Romance With Boy Toy Lover, 29, After Sitting Ringside To Cheer On Boxer

@madonna/instagram

Madonna and her much-younger new flame, 29-year-old boxing coach Josh Popper , went Instagram official with a steamy kissing photo after the Papa Don't Preach hitmaker joined him for a match in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Known for dating men nearly three decades her junior, the singer confirmed her budding romance with Popper on March 7 by sharing the PDA snap on her Instagram Stories.

@madonna/instagram

"Killers who are partying," the caption read, showing the masked-up couple dressed up at a Purim soirée. Madonna went as Queen Esther, donning an all-black ensemble.

Earlier this week, it was reported the music icon sat ringside during Popper's fight at Manhattan's Classic Car Club last Friday.

Madonna apparently kept a low-profile during her outing, rocking a casual outfit and baseball cap before making a swift exit after he reigned victorious in his match.

@madonna_/instagram

@madonna/instagram

"Madonna doesn't date losers," an eyewitness told Page Six after it was revealed they met because Popper trained one of her sons. "She looked good ."

TV viewers recognized her new squeeze, who appears on the latest season of Bravo's hit reality show Summer House as a boxing coach to cast member Samantha Feher .

The Like A Prayer performer moved on with Popper after her fizzled romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell , from whom she reportedly split in February 2023.

@joshpopper_/instagram

She and Darnell parted ways after five months. The pair met on a photoshoot not long after Madonna called it quits with 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams .

Madonna and the backup dancer had been in a three-year relationship.

The superstar will soon be embarking on a 35-city Celebration Tour and RadarOnline.com exclusively learned her six children will have a big role in the epic production .

" Lourdes , David , Mercy , Stella , and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour," spilled one source.

"It's only the best for Madonna and her kids," dished the source. "That's seven VIP suites in each city!"