Lions Bring Back LB Anthony Pittman, OL Ross Pierschbacher

Detroit Lions have started to re-sign free agents.

This offseason for the Detroit Lions is among the most important in the franchise's history.

NFL free agency begins March 15, and the team is expected to focus a lot of attention on its own free agents .

On Wednesday, two players from the 2022 roster were brought back for next season, as linebacker Anthony Pittman and center Ross Pierschbacher were offered contracts .

Pittman was an exclusive rights free agent who appeared in all 17 games for Detroit in 2022, becoming one of the team's top special teams contributors.

Detroit only has one week remaining before other top special teams contributors become free agents, including linebackers Chris Board and Josh Woods, safety C.J. Moore and running back Justin Jackson.

Pierschbacher, 27, is among a few centers on the roster currently under contract.

Starting center Frank Ragnow battled a toe injury all last season, while Evan Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent, if a new contract agreement is not reached.

Pierschbacher , a former lineman for the Alabama Crimson Tide, did not play any offensive snaps in 2022, but was a contributor on special teams in three games.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER