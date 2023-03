kjzz.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Band of snow hitting Wasatch Front during evening commute By 2News Weather Team2News Digital Team, KUTV, 3 days ago

By 2News Weather Team2News Digital Team, KUTV, 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday, which will go into effect for the evening commute. ...