Alabama Football Sets Dates for Its Pro Day and Spring Practice Schedule

The draft-eligible Crimson Tide players will showcase their talents in Tuscaloosa in about two weeks while the current players prepare for the spring season.

It's almost time for football again in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama football has announced its spring practice schedule, including the Annual A-Day game and Pro Day, where former Crimson Tide players will have another chance to showcase their talent ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Pro Day will be held on Thursday, March 23, beginning at 11 a.m. CT inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Cam Latu will be two notable players media and scouts will have their eyes on. Young elected to not throw at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and instead chose to wait until his Pro Day. Latu was planning to participate in the combine, but a late hamstring injury forced Latu to save his showcase for later.

Outside of the Pro Day, the current Alabama players will have their first practice on Monday, March 20. The team will continue to practice until the spring game, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

Here is the full spring practice schedule:

Monday, March 20

Wednesday, March 22

Friday, March 24

Tuesday, March 28

Thursday, March 30

Monday, April 3

Wednesday, April 5

Friday, April 7

Monday, April 10

Wednesday, April 12

Friday, April 14

Saturday, April 15

Tuesday, April 18

Thursday, April 20

A-Day: Saturday, April 22

