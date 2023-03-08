Construction projects delayed with myriad issues hitting industry

The Valley's construction industry continues to face uncertainty in this economy as companies, developers and contractors deal with price escalations, inflation, delivery issues, labor and supply chain shortages. Products with microchips are especially contributing to delayed projects.

Projects that are delayed and miss a deadline face liquidated damages, a dollar amount that adds up past the deadline until a project is completed, to account for lost revenue, according to industry experts.

The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley is one of those projects that has been delayed numerous times since its original opening date of 2018.

In January 2016, Paradise Valley Town Council approved a development agreement with Five Star Development for the proposed Ritz-Carlton resort. At that time, construction was expected to begin in July 2016 with the resort opening in late 2018.

However, 2018 passed and in 2019, Five Star Development invited residents to visit the construction site of The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley and moved the opening to 2020.

Again, in October 2020, the Ritz-Carlton announced the hiring of its general manager and pushed the opening date to late 2021, and in September 2022 the development sent another press release about the hiring of its leadership team, and stated the resort will open in 2022.

Officials at the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley declined an interview with the Daily Independent but offered a timeline on anticipated openings.

Richard Frazee, director of construction at Five Star Development said in an email March 3, that the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie is expected to open by year’s end and will announce an exact opening date in the coming months.

“The first group of The Ritz-Carlton Villas is nearing completion and will be ready for occupancy starting this spring. The Villas are fully sold except for one available residence, priced at $6.1 million,” Frazee said in the email. “The Ritz-Carlton estate homes are under construction with more than 50% sold. Available homes are currently for sale from the high $8 millions. Completion of the first homes is expected later this year.”

Frazee also added the sales campaign for the Fendi Private Residences is expected to begin this fall, and the upcoming shopping and dining portion of the project is currently in the design review board approval process by both the Town of Paradise Valley and the city of Scottsdale.

Boots on the ground perspective

Experts at the American Subcontractors Association of Arizona explained how economic and construction industry issues are impacting projects like the Ritz-Carlton in the Phoenix area.

ASAA Board President Dick Roberts said general contractors typically absorb liquidated damages and then disperse it among subcontractors found to be part of the reason a project is delayed. In general, he said deadlines cannot be moved for buildings with revenue.

"Therefore, there’s a lot of clauses put in the contract at the beginning to protect everybody,” Roberts said. “I’m a landscape contractor. It’s hard for us to work in the rain or mud, so that’s where the clauses come into effect.”

Most of the time, clauses in the contract are enough to help projects meet a deadline, according to Roberts. However, unexpected issues such as the city laying off employees have shorthanded construction crews more than ever.

“Right now it’s more of a guessing game to contract than I’ve ever seen,” Roberts stated.

ASAA Executive Director Josh Umar added that in his experience, it’s rare for a started project to not be completed because of liquidated damages and investors who are expecting a result.

ASAA is not trade-specific, so Umar said he hears from members on different sides of the industry, and can’t imagine hotels are facing different issues than any other construction project right now.

“What our job is at ASAA is to help our subcontractor members learn to deal with contract issues and how to communicate effectively and submit changes or invoke force majeure clauses so that we can all get to the same place,” Umar said.

A force majeure clause is basically the act of God clause, Umar explained. If something uncontrollable happens that cannot be foreseen, then the force majeure clause specifies which parts of contract are still binding.

“You had a lot of people start to look at those force majeure clauses when the pandemic hit and it was going to cost them 400% more than they expected,” Umar said.

The construction industry is not as unstable as it was at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has not fully recovered. Price escalations, delivery issues and supply chain shortages have continued.

According to Umar, earlier this year, one of ASAA’s mechanical contractors for HVAC and plumbing was unable to get more than a 48-hour price guarantee for an order delivery of sheet metal that was eight months out.

“You have this mismatch in the fluctuation of prices and delivery times,” Umar said. “I think everybody’s dealing with that.”

In addition, when subcontractors bid on a project like a hotel many months in advance, now when the project is starting, the situation with labor and the price of materials is often dramatically different than when the bid was made.

Umar speculates projects such as the Ritz-Carlton’s have less flexibility in dealing with supply chain issues because it has specific material requirements to meet, unlike a motel.

“When we talk about cost increases three years after the pandemic, I don’t think the pandemic is any longer the driving force of those costs increases. There’s a lot of other things like inflation,” Roberts said.

The availability of microchips and labor shortage are also significantly impacting construction and current project delays.

“Microchips are in everything,” Umar said.

Laptops, fleet vehicles, trucks, equipment, electronic controllers all have microchips, and when construction companies can’t get it, that’s an issue which effects everything else.

“I know for a fact a school that we talked about getting a bid for got put off a year because what’s called SCS controls, which are the big power boxes, were 18 months out to be manufactured and received,” Roberts said.

Impacts of labor shortage

The need for labor is an issue for every trade, too. According to Umar, the construction backlog of projects continued during the pandemic as it was declared an essential industry, but the workforce has not grown at the same rate.

“The labor shortage in construction is massive,” Umar said. “And you can’t just walk someone onto a job site. These are skilled trades, and it takes years of mastery to do it.”

The lack of people wanting to learn the trades comes from the push from parents and schools to send kids to a four-year college, and a general negative view of tradesmen, Roberts said.

“We still have that persona of being construction workers. There are still people who look down on tradesmen. And that’s sad because I have been very fortunate and very lucky and I’ve done very well for myself. I’m proud of it,” Roberts said.

Students don’t consider trades in construction as a career option most of the time because they’re no longer presented with it in secondary schools. This is something ASAA is pushing for in schools to bring back options for students and help the industry recover.

“It’s been a 40-year concerted effort by the educational system to get shop class out,” Umar said. “And to tell every kid,"If you don’t go to a four-year school, you’re going to be a failure.’ And so here we are now and we’re reaping the rewards for that.”

Both Roberts and Umar said construction project disruptions and delays due to these multitude of issues will continue into the foreseeable future and people have to learn to manage the uncertainty if they’re going to be successful.

MacKenzie Brower can be reached at mbrower@iniusa.org. We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org.