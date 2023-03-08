Centralia
Change location
See more from this location?
Centralia, WA
Chronicle
Centralia Elementary Students Compete in Future Chefs National Challenge
By Matthew Zylstra / matthew@chronline.com,4 days ago
By Matthew Zylstra / matthew@chronline.com,4 days ago
Five Centralia elementary students competed in the Future Chefs National Challenge on Tuesday. The challenge, which took place at Centralia High School, involved each student...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0