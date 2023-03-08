Open in App
Centralia, WA
See more from this location?
Chronicle

Centralia Elementary Students Compete in Future Chefs National Challenge

By Matthew Zylstra / matthew@chronline.com,

4 days ago
Five Centralia elementary students competed in the Future Chefs National Challenge on Tuesday. The challenge, which took place at Centralia High School, involved each student...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Centralia, WA newsLocal Centralia, WA
Twin Transit Morton Route Expansion Provides Access to Community
Morton, WA12 hours ago
Mayor Speaks in Opposition of Centralia Shop Owner With White Supremacist Ties
Centralia, WA2 days ago
In Loving Memory of Ivan Rogers: 1942-2023
Centralia, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Thurston High School students share survey that shows they feel unsafe with nearby homeless camp
Lacey, WA2 days ago
In Loving Memory of Robert Michael Perkins: 1970-2023
Centralia, WA2 days ago
A Look Back in Time: Janice Laakso Named Miss Lewis County for 1963
Chehalis, WA2 days ago
In Loving Memory of Lucy Newman: 1936-2023
Federal Way, WA2 days ago
Cream specialty soft serve in Kent is a dessert lover's dream
Kent, WA3 days ago
Letter to the Editor: Beating a Dead Yard Bird in Chehalis
Chehalis, WA2 days ago
Suspect steals $300 in cash from Port Orchard Girl Scout booth
Port Orchard, WA2 days ago
Publisher's Note: Enough Tired Justification — It’s Time to Take Action on Homelessness
Centralia, WA2 days ago
What was that all about, March 11th.
Aberdeen, WA19 hours ago
Blazers Sweep Dolphins in Shortened Weekend
Centralia, WA6 hours ago
Blazers Drop Two in Lacey
Centralia, WA5 hours ago
Of Winlock’s Lewis County News, PDC Says Line Between Ads and Stories ‘Not Clear’
Winlock, WA2 days ago
Developer Who Bought OYO Hotel May Purchase King Oscar Motel
Centralia, WA2 days ago
In Remembrance of Miranda Daarud: 1957-2023
Centralia, WA2 days ago
Pierce County humane society looking for donations after 26 sick, injured kittens were brought in
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Grays Harbor County Police Seeking Information on Missing Girl
Aberdeen, WA2 days ago
Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County asks for donations to care for sick, injured kittens
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Chehalis Dog Euthanized After Dangerous Declaration for Mauling Driver
Chehalis, WA2 days ago
Warriors Blanked in Opener
Rochester, WA1 day ago
Man Gets 15 Years in Prison for Dangerous Thurston County Pursuit, Other Crimes
Yelm, WA1 day ago
Cowlitz County Man: Neighbor Shot My Cat; Animal Control: It's Not a Crime
Silver Lake, WA2 days ago
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Driver of deadly hit-and-run of Navy Veteran also wanted for shoplifting minutes before incident
Federal Way, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy