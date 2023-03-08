Tenino
Change location
See more from this location?
Tenino, WA
Chronicle
City of Tenino Launches Third-Party Investigation Into Officer Fired From Another Agency for Excessive Force
By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com,4 days ago
By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com,4 days ago
The City of Tenino has hired a third-party law firm to investigate a recently-hired officer after a KING 5 investigation released last month revealed the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0