Tenino, WA
Chronicle

City of Tenino Launches Third-Party Investigation Into Officer Fired From Another Agency for Excessive Force

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com,

4 days ago
The City of Tenino has hired a third-party law firm to investigate a recently-hired officer after a KING 5 investigation released last month revealed the...
