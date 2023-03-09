MDPD detective grazed by bullet in NW Miami shooting 02:22

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police detective was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon while he was conducting a narcotics investigation in Northwest Miami.

According to police, the detective, who was working undercover near the area of NW 43rd Street and NW 5th Avenue, was making an arrest when someone came up and shot him.

"They were taking him into custody when someone came from behind and ambushed him," said Freddy Ramirez, Miami-Dade Police Director.

The injured officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial with a graze wound but he was released from the hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, dozens of police units from different agencies flocked to the scene.

"It's just been non-stop all day, literally hundreds of police officers, just going up and down the neighborhoods, helicopters non-stop, a very, very hectic scene," said Manny Rosario, who works in the area.

The crime scene perimeter sprawled for blocks, causing police to block off streets and creating frustration for those staying in the area.

"I'm begging the police officer, please let me go home so I can take care of the kid, I got some milk in my trunk and you can't do me nothing right now," said Peter Joseph.

The search for the suspect went on for hours.

Law enforcement leaders called for an end to the violence against police officers.

"I'm tired of being here at the hospital four times already for injured officers being stopped and attacked and this has to stop. If you attack an officer, you're attacking the community, you're attacking children," said Ramirez.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.