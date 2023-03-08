Open in App
Tamarac, FL
See more from this location?
CBS Miami

Woman charged with murder in death of man at Tamarac home

By CBS Miami Team,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkP6x_0lCIjsM300

Woman, 25, charged with murder in fatal shooting of man at Tamarac home, deputies say 00:19

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday evening inside a Tamarac home, authorities said.

Tatiana Tavarez Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Tatiana Tavarez, 25, of Tamarac, has been charged with first-degree murder and battery on a law enforcement officer, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement.

She was being hold without bond in the death of the man, who was not identified.

Investigators were called to a home in the 8800 block of NW 75th Court shortly after 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead at the residence, according to police.

Investigators said they believe the woman shot and killed the man before leaving the home around 5 a.m. Monday. She returned to the home Tuesday morning, where she was caught on camera jumping a fence at the house before being taken into custody by depuites.

Police said the woman confessed to the murder but investigators have not said what led to the killing.

According to the police statement, the woman resisted arrest, scratching a deputy during the process.

.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Five men charged in shooting of Miami-Dade detective expected in bond court
Miami, FL2 days ago
3 dead, 1 hurt during collision between ATV, dump truck
Hialeah Gardens, FL1 day ago
Family to file federal lawsuit in fatal police shooting of Antwon Cooper
Miami, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Broward jury finds Analiz Osceola guilty of 2015 death of 3-year-old stepson
Hollywood, FL2 days ago
Caught on video: Would-be Medley truck thief taken down by victims, bystanders
Medley, FL3 days ago
Suspect who "ambushed", shot Miami-Dade detective arrested
Miami, FL3 days ago
Three arrested, cars seized in Broward crackdown on dangerous street takeovers
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
Fort Lauderdale police ask for help after man's body found wrapped in garbage bag
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Aventura man accused of putting boy in choke hold
Aventura, FL3 days ago
5 Arrested in shooting of Miami-Dade detective
Miami, FL3 days ago
Good Samaritan who foiled abduction attempt honored in Pembroke Park
Pembroke Park, FL4 days ago
Miami Beach police officer convicted of simple battery in 2021 arrest
Miami Beach, FL4 days ago
Arrest made in burglary of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes' truck
Miami, FL3 days ago
Suspect in custody after Miami-Dade detective "ambushed," shot in NW Miami
Miami, FL3 days ago
MDPD detective grazed by bullet in NW Miami shooting
Miami, FL3 days ago
BSO: Man meets 2 women at Hard Rock Casino, ends up without belongings
Hollywood, FL4 days ago
No injuries reported after fire on luxury yacht docked in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL4 days ago
Young patients at Broward Health Medical Center treated to mobile theater
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo's residency challenge moves forward
North Miami Beach, FL4 days ago
Operation Green Light allows for discounts on pending traffic tickets
Hialeah, FL4 days ago
Cruise ship preemie finally leaves hospital nearly 3 months after birth
Miami, FL4 days ago
Miami Proud: Writer Bea Hines breaks barriers as Herald's first Black female reporter
Miami, FL3 days ago
Affordable housing bill moving in the Florida legislature
Fort Lauderdale, FL4 days ago
Transcranial magnetic stimulation: Relief for some with mental health woes
Miami, FL4 days ago
NEXT Weather: Seasonable afternoon highs, cold front Saturday
Miami, FL2 days ago
NEXT Weather: Not as hot & humid with plenty of sun
Miami, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy