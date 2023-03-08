Open in App
Boulder, CO
See more from this location?
HuskyMaven

Huskies Are 1-and-Done at Pac-12 Tourney, Ousted by Colorado

By Dan Raley,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NCq4_0lCIfw1n00

The UW finishes 16-16, wondering if head coach Mike Hopkins will return.

The basketball game began shortly after noon, similar to  pick-up ball at the local club, where guys way past their prime use their lunch break to throw up all sorts of bad shots.

Except this was the University of Washington basketball team opening — and closing out — the Pac-12 Tournament against Colorado on Wednesday in a forgettable manner, losing 74-68 in Las Vegas.

Ending an uninspiring season, the Huskies (16-16 Pac-12, 8-12 Pac-12) packed up their stuff and went home, uncertain if Mike Hopkins would accompany them beyond this trip to Nevada and continue on as their coach.

In this outing, the UW leader failed at getting his team ready to play against the ninth-seeded Buffaloes (17-15 overall, 8-12 Pac-12), who were missing three players who had been starters and conveniently forgot they were swept in the regular season by the No. 8 Huskies.

"There's no one more disappointed than me because I know the group that we have," Hopkins said. "We underperformed."

To make it happen, sophomore guard Julian Hammond stepped up with a career-best 21 points and forward Tristan da Silva added 18 to lead Colorado to the next round against UCLA.

The UW was paced by Cole Bajema's 16 points and freshman guard Koren Johnson's career-high-tying 15 points as the Huskies lost for a third consecutive time to end the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzVKW_0lCIfw1n00
Koren Johnson tied his career-high 15 points in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Always offensively challenged, Hopkins' crew came out flatter than flat for this basketball matinee on casino row and fell behind 5-0 and 9-2, hit just 1 of its first 9 shots and scored a season-low 20 first-half points.

No one could have felt good about the UW performance in the opening half. With his job security already in question with four consecutive mundane or even disastrous seasons, Hopkins may have sealed his fate because his team was so unprepared when the ball was tossed up at T-Mobile Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ycf7d_0lCIfw1n00
Mike Hopkins voices his displeasure at the Pac-12 Tournament.

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

With 2:25 left in the first half, the Huskies faced their biggest deficit at 26-12 when Hammond dropped in a long 3-pointer and things looked exceptionally bleak.

Finally, these guys from Montlake showed some life, if not way overdue accuracy, by outscoring Colorado 8-2 to the break. They came up with nearly as many points over the final 132 seconds as they did over the first 17-plus minutes to trail 28-20.

Coming out of intermission, the Huskies showed even more of a pulse when Keyon Menifield and Jamal Bey each dropped in 3-pointers to pull them within 28-26. The chase was on.

The UW was now as persistent as it was feeble early on. Nine minutes later, the Huskies led for the first time at 47-46 when Johnson drove to the hoop, got bumped and somehow tossed the ball in before ending up on the floor.

Johnson put his team ahead for a second and final time at 49-48 with another more conventional lay-in with 9:01 left in the game.

The Huskies managed to tie things at 66 with 1:25 left, when Bajema drove to the basket, got fouled and flipped the ball in similar to Johnson's earlier shot. Yet he missed the free throw, a sign of bad things to come to the final buzzer.

With 59.8 seconds left to play, Colorado's Luke O'Brien settled this issue when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 69-66 lead, enabling the Buffs to close with an 8-2 run to finish off the UW.

The Huskies put their balls away and will await word on Hopkins' future, on whether he gets let go or receives yet another reprieve.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Takeaways From A High-Energy Third Spring Practice
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Huskies Go Looking for Another St. John Bosco LB, Make Offer
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Look: More Issues for Pac-12 as Colorado-Washington Game Cuts Out
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Third Husky Spring Practice Gets Overheated with 3 Skirmishes
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Buelow Earns Chance to Start Over on UW Offensive Line
Seattle, WA23 hours ago
Amari Bailey, UCLA Beat Colorado in Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinals
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Huskies' Voi Tunuufi Has New Position, Living on the Edge
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Can Washington Have Three Players Over 1K Yards Again?
Seattle, WA1 day ago
10 Husky Spring Football Observations After 2 Practices
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Shawn Kemp Arrested For Drive-By Shooting In Washington State
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Colorado's Mount Evans name change hits mysterious snag in final hour
Denver, CO1 day ago
VIDEO: Shawn Kemp booked into Pierce County Jail for drive-by shooting investigation
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Timeline: Wind, rain and snow move into western Washington Thursday into Friday
Seattle, WA1 day ago
‘Broiling wet’ summer on the way for Colorado, Farmer’s Almanac says
Denver, CO1 day ago
LinkedIn cofounder, former DaVita CEO pour money into Denver mayor's race
Denver, CO1 day ago
Popular Colorado Coffee Shop Closed Today. Is It For Good?
Denver, CO2 days ago
SEA Crab House to Open A New Location
Seattle, WA3 days ago
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Burger
Denver, CO2 days ago
Golden West’s assisted living closure has left residents scattered across Colorado and beyond
Golden, CO3 days ago
22 Inches of New Snow by Sunday Night on Main Washington Highway
Snoqualmie Pass, WA1 day ago
A Cougar Swam Puget Sound, Making a Splash Among Scientists
Shelton, WA4 days ago
In the money race, two Denver mayor candidates pull away
Denver, CO3 days ago
UW research team discovers the cause behind long COVID brain fog
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Colorado-Based Movie Theater Chain Abruptly Goes Out of Business
Arvada, CO2 days ago
Tiny Tacoma Diner Makes List for Best Breakfasts in the Nation
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Colorado
Lakewood, CO3 days ago
97.3 KBCO legend retires after 38 years
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver Colorado Italian Restaurant Won’t Be Closing After All, Sort Of
Denver, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy