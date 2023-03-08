Skip Bayless Says Kyrie Irving Is The Batman Of Dallas Mavericks And Luka Doncic Is Robin

Skip Bayless made an odd analogy on Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's roles on the Dallas Mavericks.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Skip Bayless has a curious analogy for Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. According to the veteran analyst, their roles are different from what people think.

Bayless claims that Kyrie is the Batman of the team while Luka is the sidekick, the Robin of the Mavs.

"I'm seeing Batman Kyrie and Robin Luka. Luka has just forfeited his superstar card. ... Luka is Mr. Three Quarters while Kyrie is Mr. Fourth Quarter."

We have to take this with a pinch of salt since it's Skip Bayless we're talking about. The Fox Sports analyst has become famous for attacking superstars, especially LeBron James. Now that Bron is getting older, he's tried to find other victims for his sometimes unfair criticism.

Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic have been the subject of these harsh words, but Luka has become the favorite for Skip in recent times. The Dallas Mavericks are still trying to find their pace with Kyrie and Luka, but things are taking time for them.

They have had big performances, combining for 82 points , but also have struggled to win as many games as they would have liked to.

Dallas Mavericks Are 5-5 After Trading For Kyrie Irving

Ever since trading for Kyrie Irving, the Mavs have won five games and lost the same number. This isn't good for a team that gave so much to land Irving and pair him up with their superstar. The Mavericks are still a work in progress, but it seems like fans are getting a little impatient with them.

At least they are right at the .500 mark, and things can be better for them from now on. However, they could also go wrong, and Jason Kidd needs to find a solution to this issue if he wants to take this team through a deep playoffs run while convincing Kyrie to stay with them for the long run .

In 10 games with the Mavericks, Kyrie is averaging 27.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds, shooting 52.4% from the field and 42.1% from deep, while Luka is posting 33.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 56 games, shooting 50.3% from the field and 35.0% from deep.

