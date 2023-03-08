Actor Jonathan Majors Gets Real On Playing Dennis Rodman Role: "He's Such A Full Individual."

Jonathan Majors gives his take on playing Dennis Rodman in an upcoming project.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman was known for his elite defense and rebounding ability in his career. However, off the court, Rodman was also an eccentric character, often dominating news headlines for his activities.

Recently, actor Jonathan Majors opened up about potentially having to play Dennis Rodman in an upcoming film project. The star stated that he'd like to meet up with Rodman to "get the script right," adding that Rodman was a "full individual."

“Hopefully, I get to sit with him and chat with him when we get closer and [are] trying to get the script right,” says Majors. “All these things, all these industry things... This is definitely a role where I’m definitely going to make sure I’m pushing that ceiling out. Because he demands that. He’s such a full individual. So, he’s going to demand a lot. I’ve got to figure out how to get that.”

There is no doubt that Jonathan Majors will really have to work hard to capture the specific aura that Dennis Rodman emanated. He was a many-layered individual, and it is likely that Majors will learn more about Rodman once they connect closer to the filming date.

Throughout his career, Dennis Rodman averaged 7.3 PPG, 13.1 RPG, and 1.8 APG. He was one of the first multi-positional defenders that wouldn't shy away from any matchup, and he was one of the key reasons that the Chicago Bulls managed to build a dynasty in the 90s.

Dennis Rodman Had An Insane Mentality When It Comes To Basketball

Dennis Rodman was definitely an eccentric individual, and it showed in his habits when it came to basketball as well. Previously, Kevin Garnett recounted a story of Dennis Rodman's insane training session right after playing a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“After the game, I go to our weight room, not to work out but to decompress. I'm sitting there when who struts in but Rodman, wearing these big a** combat boots that come up to his knees. He's wearing sweats and combat boots! It's him and his trainer. He looks at me right quick and says, "Good game, young fella. Love your energy." Then he climbs on the treadmill and runs like he just robbed a bank with the Law hot on his a**, all the while talking s*** to me."

Even though what Dennis Rodman did on and off the court was unconventional, there is no doubt that he is a respected player and individual in NBA circles. It'll be interesting to see how Jonathan Majors approaches the Dennis Rodman role in his project, but knowing his track record, he'll do the legend justice.

