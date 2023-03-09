WEATHER TO WATCH: Sunny Thursday ahead of snow and rain mix on Friday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Thursday will be sunny ahead of a chance for snow on Friday.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT : Mostly clear skies and blustery. Wind chill mid- to low-20s. Lows near 28.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold and blustery, not as windy. Highs near 46. Lows down to 29.

FRIDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH EVENING: Sunny start, clouds increase through the late morning and afternoon. Snow or mixed showers begin after 5 p.m. Snow is likely at night. A slushy inch or 2 is possible, will again be determined where the temperatures are. Lows down to 33.

SATURDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH MORNING: Lingering snow/mix showers tapering off by noon. Highs up to 41. Lows down to 29.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Highs near 44. Lows down to 32.

MONDAY-TUESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking another potential coastal storm.