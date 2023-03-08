Partly sunny and breezy Thursday, less windy; possible rain and snow Friday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be fair, brisk and cold with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy, but not as windy as it has been.

NEXT: Increasing clouds on Friday with a chance of snow and rain mixed Friday night into Saturday morning. The computer models are making it less of a threat, so we'll see how it looks Thursday. It appears this will be a low impact storm for us.

TONIGHT: Fair skies, brisk and cold. Low of 29.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and brisk. High of 46.

FRIDAY: Morning sun fades behind afternoon clouds. High of 44. Possible mix of snow and rain at night.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with light snow and rain mixed in the morning, slow clearing in the afternoon and windy. High of 42.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. High of 44.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 42.