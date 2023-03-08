Open in App
Potential wide receiver prospects for Chargers in each round of 2023 NFL draft

By Gavino Borquez,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qX8Ak_0lCIaw8Q00

The Chargers have a few positions that must be addressed in the upcoming draft, and wide receiver sits at the top.

Luckily, this year’s crop has starting-caliber talent from the first day of the draft until Day 3.

With that being said, here’s a wideout in each round that could fit in Los Angeles:

Round 1: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhDtu_0lCIaw8Q00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Speed is the missing element of the Chargers offense, and it’s something that Hyatt would bring from Day 1.

As a vertical threat, Hyatt is a dangerous weapon with legitimate game-breaking speed and the burst to make even the fastest cornerbacks look silly. That type of speed will free Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer up in the intermediate passing game.

Hyatt averaged 18.9 yards per catch, ranked 13th in the nation, and had 14 catches on balls thrown at least 20 yards downfield, tied for fourth. Herbert’s 6.8 yards per attempt ranked 26th in the NFL in 2022, and Hyatt’s downfield ability would help turn that around.

Other option: Zay Flowers, Boston College

Round 2: Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Mims is a speedy receiver with great separation skills and run-after-catch ability with good quickness and vision. And while undersized at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, Mims plays big in contested situations and shows great effort as a blocker.

Mims finished his three-year college career with 2,398 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 123 receptions. He ranks in the top 15 in program history for receiving yards (eighth), receiving touchdowns (10th) and receptions (15th).

Other option: Josh Downs, North Carolina

Round 3: Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Scott is a twitchy, explosive receiver who can stop on a dime and stretches the field with burning deep speed, and has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and break pursuit angles.

Scott scored all 14 of his career touchdowns from at least 20 yards out and was the Bearcats’ top receiver in 2022. He posted 54 catches for 899 yards and nine scores.

Other option: Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Round 4: Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

A winner at the combine this past week, Iosivas, the world-class track athlete, had his speed on full display. He posted a very nice 4.43 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. In addition, he had the second-fastest three-cone drill (6.85 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.12 seconds) among all receivers.

That speed shows on the field, as Iosivas immediately gets to top speed vertically and can outpace defenders in the open. He is a solid route runner, quickly getting in and out of breaks. He does a great job tracking deep passes and is elite above the rim in contested situations.

Iosivas led the Ivy League in receptions (66), receiving yards (943) and touchdown catches (seven). He ended his Princeton career ranked sixth all-time in receiving yards (1,909), 12th in receptions (125), and third in touchdown catches (16).

Other option: Jayden Reed, Michiagn State

Round 5: Matt Landers, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cUV6_0lCIaw8Q00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Landers was another at the combine this past week. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds, the third fastest among all wide receivers. Additionally, he had a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump.

He stands out with his size/speed combination, crafty footwork to manipulate defenders, and ability to make big plays down the field.

Landers spent his first four seasons at Georgia before transferring to Toledo in 2021 and Arkansas this past season. In his only season with the Razorbacks, Landers had a career year, finishing with 47 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns.

Other option: Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Round 6: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvAqN_0lCIaw8Q00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Cropper ran a blazing 4.40 40-yard dash at the combine, tying him for fifth among wideouts. Though he lacks ideal size at 5-foot-11 and 172 pounds, he is a quick, twitchy athlete with explosive speed in the open field.

A favorite of Fresno State QB Jake Haener, Cropper finished the 2022 season with 1,093 yards and averaged 13.0 yards per reception. He also added 84 catches and five touchdowns. The 84 catches ranked 12th in the nation.

Other option: Demario Douglas, Liberty

Round 7: Braydon Johnson, Oklahoma State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Mw9t_0lCIaw8Q00
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

A deep threat in the Cowboys’ offense, Johnson averaged 17.7 yards per catch, which ranked 28th in the country. During his collegiate career, Johnson complied 77 catches for 1,298 yards and eight total touchdowns.

At 6 feet and 200 pounds, Johnson may not be the most polished route runner, but he is an outstanding athlete with the acceleration and top-end speed to leave defenders in the dust.

Other option: Antoine Green, North Carolina

