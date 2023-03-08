Open in App
Detroit, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit woman charged in Center Line road rage incident

By Joseph Buczek,

4 days ago

CENTER LINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old Detroit woman is charged with allegedly firing shots in a road rage incident in Center Line and fleeing police.

According to Center Line police, Carmelita Frye was driving her mother's Dodge Journey and allegedly fired shots at another vehicle. Police responded to the alleged road rage incident and attempted to pull Frye over. Frye fled police and entered the Center Line Preparatory Academy parking lot, weaving in and out of people and cars.

Eventually, Frye stopped the vehicle and police were able to arrest her.

Frye is charged with fleeing and eluding third-degree (five-year felony), carrying a concealed weapon (five-year felony) and felony firearm (mandatory two-year felony).

"Gun crimes are increasing in Macomb County and I will charge them all," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Frye was arraigned Tuesday in Center Line District Court. Her bond was set at 100,000.00 cash/surety, no 10%. Upon release, she must wear a steel cuff tether and have no weapons.

