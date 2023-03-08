Open in App
Chicago, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Power grid predicts increased demand; Behavioral Health Workforce Education Center created

By The Center Square,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TybrS_0lCIY6Bd00

Power grid predicts increased demand

A power grid operator that serves Illinois and other states said increased demand will run into reduced capacity to generate electricity.

Crain’s Chicago Business quoted a February report, which singled out Illinois’ clean energy bill that was signed into law in 2021. PJM, the regional grid that includes the northeast part of Illinois, estimated the legislation will take several power plants offline by 2030, and the report’s authors doubted the state will meet goals to replace fossil fuel generation with renewable energy sources.

Behavioral Health Workforce Education Center created

The state of Illinois has launched a new Behavioral Health Workforce Education Center, which officials said will increase Illinois’ capacity to recruit, educate, and retain behavioral health professionals.

Housed at Southern Illinois University’s School of Medicine, the center was created in partnership with the University of Illinois Chicago, Jane Addams College of Social Work, the Illinois Board of Higher Education, and the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Illinois cities make list for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Two Illinois cities are ranked in the top 10 for the best cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. According to WalletHub, Chicago is the third best city in the country and Naperville is ranked 8th.

Some of the metrics used include the percentage of Irish residents, the number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, and the price of beer. Other Illinois cities appearing on the list include Joliet at number 83, Rockford at 100, and Aurora at number 134.

According to the study, the top city in the country for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations is Boston.

