This DIY Built-in Pet-feeding Station Is the Perfect Accessoire for Any Pet Parent

By Isabell Rivera,

4 days ago

Whether you have a dog or a cat, you'd do anything to make their lives more comfortable. This could be in the form of a hidden cat litter box , or a hangout spot for kitty, and you can even create a built-in feeding station for your dog or cat. Don't believe us?

The owner of the TikTok account @anewgo shows us how it's done in this video. Let's check it out!

This is so cool! It was actually designed by the carpentry company Stewarts Carpentry LLC .

As shown in the video, this pet station has filtered water with an adjustable faucet, storage on the bottom for treats and food, and the bowls are also removable.

It's perfect.

This can be used for cats or dogs and is less messy, as well as not in your way where you accidentally step into it. This is also more aesthetically pleasing, as it isn't in the middle of the kitchen.

And this design allows it to be reachable for you and, most importantly, for your pet, but not so reachable that your pet can get to the food storage.

So if you have extra space in your kitchen or an extra cabinet that you don't use, you could turn this into a pet-feeding station, which your pet would most likely appreciate.

Besides, it's not you doing this project; you'd hire someone to do this, as it requires connecting pipes and making sure everything is working fine. And if you're wondering if the moisture will destroy the woodwork, we are certain they have waterproof coats for the wood.

We love this idea!

