Douglas County, GA
WSB Radio

Douglas County launches new co-responder program for mental health

By Jonathan O'Brien,

4 days ago
Officials in Douglas County are rolling out a new program to help improve the emergency response for citizens experiencing a mental health-related crisis.

The new co-responder program is in partnership with the Douglas County Community Services Board; it provides for a mental health professional in-house at the 911 center and in the field with Fire and EMS.

“So that when we have folks that are experiencing mental health crisis in Douglas County, they will have that direct contact,” E911 Director Katrina Harley tells WSB.

In 2022, 911 operators processed “409 suicide or suicidal ideation calls for service.” Data from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health places Douglas in the Top 20 Georgia Counties for calls to the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988.

The mental health clinicians will also be able to provide on-site support and training to 911 operators in processing and dealing with mental health-related calls.

“Our mental health calls are growing, so we want to be able to get ahead of that and be on the forefront of ensuring that we’re providing what’s best for our citizens,” Harley says.

