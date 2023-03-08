Open in App
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Retires

By Jason Hall,

4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim has retired after 41 years with the program, the athletic department announced in a news release shared on its official website Wednesday (March 8).

"There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim , Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today," Chancellor Kent Syverud said. "Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be 'Forever Orange.'"

Boeheim, a former walk-on and later varsity point guard for the Orange from 1963-66, began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 1969 before being promoted as a full-time assistant head coach and later head coach in 1976. The 78-year-old led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in 2003, five Final Four appearances, five Big East tournament titles and 10 Big East regular season conference championships.

Former Syracuse basketball player and current associate head coach Adrian Autry , who played for Boeheim from 1990-94 and has served on his staff since 2010, has been promoted to head coach.

"There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim . They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me," Autry said. "I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball. It's hard to imagine a world without him on the bench, but together with our coaches, student-athletes and fans, we will build on decades of success as a winning program."

Boeheim was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

