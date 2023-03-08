Open in App
Nitro, WV
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

West Virginia police find man dead inside home with more than 50 cats

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqVgT_0lCILYp500

Police in West Virginia found a man’s body and more than 50 cats inside a home while conducting a welfare check on Monday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Nitro Police Department Chief Chris Fleming, relatives reached out to emergency crews when they had not heard from their relative for several weeks, WSAZ-TV reported. Neighbors said that overgrown grass, tree branches on the ground and unclaimed packages at the front door was another cause for concern.

Fleming added that officers responding to the scene found more than 50 cats inside the home, according to the television station.

You could tell though something was going on because of the smell,” Chris Snodgrass, who lives next door to the house, told WSAZ . “This whole mountain is normally quiet as can be. We’ve lived up here (for) 14 years here now. Here about 13 years up the mountain and you don’t have anybody’s petty problems up here, no noise no nothing really, it’s one of the best places we’ve ever lived actually.”

Most of the cats inside the home were dead, WOWK-TV reported.

Putnam County Chief Humane Officer John Davis told the television station that 31 cats were removed from the home on Monday night.

Crews returned to the home on Tuesday to remove the remaining felines. Some of the cats were dead while others were in poor condition, Davis told WOWK .

Fleming said foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, WSAZ reported. He was not identified.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to the television station.

The surviving cats have been taken to various agencies. The Putnam County Animal Shelter, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and the Chase Healing Fund were on the scene removing the animals, WOWK reported.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Hillside car crash in Tornado, West Virginia
Tornado, WV16 hours ago
West Virginia animal shelter helping cat badly injured in house fire
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Floor collapses on firefighter during Charleston, West Virginia, structure fire
Charleston, WV19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Floor of abandoned home on fire collapses, injures firefighter
Charleston, WV15 hours ago
No injuries after crews contain trailer fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
Salt Rock, WV1 day ago
Neighbor recounts nephew’s efforts to save Point Pleasant woman from house fire
Point Pleasant, WV3 days ago
Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside
Nitro, WV5 days ago
Two arrested for destruction of property after attempting to flee the scene
Sylvester, WV2 days ago
Body discovered in Cabwaylingo State Forest
Dingess, WV3 days ago
1 taken to hospital after crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV3 days ago
Ohio man charged with raping two children
Wheelersburg, OH2 days ago
Man found dead in Nitro, West Virginia, along with more than 50 cats
Nitro, WV5 days ago
Boone County man charged with domestic assault
Jeffrey, WV12 hours ago
Woman flown to burn center after house fire
Point Pleasant, WV4 days ago
Person shot through their front door in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV5 days ago
Wheelersburg man charged with rape of a 9-year-old
Wheelersburg, OH2 days ago
Inmate caught with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Beaver, WV2 days ago
Investigation into ‘suspicious person’ leads to arrest for possession
Whitesville, WV2 days ago
Charleston, West Virginia, man declares, celebrates ‘Feed a First Responder Day’ on his 30th birthday
Charleston, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy