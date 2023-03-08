Open in App
Texas State
ABC News

Universal theme parks division gets new name in rebranding

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

The theme park parent company of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man is getting a new name.

Officials at Universal Parks & Resorts said Wednesday the division of Comcast NBCUniversal was changing its name to Universal Destinations & Experiences to better reflect the breadth of its offerings in Orlando, Florida, Southern California, Japan, China and other locations.

The company recently announced it was building a new park geared toward young children in Frisco, Texas, and a Las Vegas-based immersive horror entertainment experience based on Universal’s classic horror films.

“Universal Destinations & Experiences aligns with our aspiration to be the destination of choice in the markets where we are today and the markets we enter in the future,” said Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences.

