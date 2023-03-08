Open in App
Newport News, VA
Navy carriers, submarines cleared to use 3D-printed parts

By Caitlyn Burchett, Daily Press,

4 days ago

The Navy’s nuclear-powered warships increasingly will be made of 3D printed parts, which are cutting costs and reducing production time on billion-dollar ships that are years in the making.

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Tuesday that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been cleared to use printed pipe fittings or other potential components in the construction of aircraft carriers, submarines and other Naval Sea Systems platforms.

“This will continue to propel our progress in efficiency, safety and affordability as we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver the critical ships our Navy needs to protect peace around the world,” said Dave Bolcar, vice president of engineering and design for Newport News Shipbuilding.

Three Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers and the Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines are being built at Newport News Shipbuilding. Delivery dates are scattered across the next decade.

The USS George Washington and USS John C. Stennis are undergoing mid-life refueling and overhauls. The Washington began its refueling and complex overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding in August 2017, and the Stennis arrived in May 2021.

According to Huntington Ingalls spokesperson Todd Corillo, it is uncertain exactly how much time and money could be shaved off construction and overhauls thanks to the 3D printed stainless steel parts. But in general, Corillo said, the option to use 3D parts “can offer enhanced schedule production benefits in a cost-effective manner.”

Recently, the Navy approved 3D printing of specific door hinges to be used on the new Ford-class carrier Enterprise.

“Newport News Shipbuilding, working with our partners, produced the parts in less than eight weeks. It would typically take five to six months using traditional casting methods,” Corillo said.

Newport News Shipbuilding has worked for more than 15 years to bring 3D printing, also known as additive technology, to the shipyard.

The technology was first approved in October 2018, when Naval Sea Systems Command announced a prototype 3D-printed metal drain strainer would be installed on the Newport News-built USS Harry S. Truman. Ultimately, a 3D-printed piping assembly was the first to be installed on the carrier in 2019.

The Newport News shipyard is pursuing additional 3D fabrication approvals for broader use and implementation of printed parts. As more printed warship parts are approved, Corillo said, printed parts will likely be made in-house when possible.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

