Dom Amore: For Dan Hurley’s Huskies to be Big East beasts, they must not make the Garden a burden

The trains will be packed today, and they will be loud. And with both Providence and UConn fans filling the cars, jamming the aisles and vestibules, the commuters may have to keep a low profile, hats tucked over their eyes and ears.

No, there won’t be a Quiet Car on the ride through Connecticut to New York on Thursday, not with the Huskies and Friars taking their re-ignited neighborhood rivalry to Broadway for a Big East Tournament matinee at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s going to be an intense game,” UConn coach Dan Hurley told reporters this week. “With the new Big East, it accentuates the rivalry. These games have a lot of juice to them, that’s what makes college basketball fun.”

Intense without being tense, that’s how to make this trip to New York a joy ride, not a visit to the dentist.

The Big East men’s tournament at the Garden has a history of putting the Madness into March from the first weekend, and UConn has a history of bringing the madness with them. When that was lost, during the years the Huskies played in another conference , it left a gaping hole in the soul of the college basketball season around here.

That void was to be filled when UConn joined several old conference rivals, including Providence, in the new version of the Big East. But the pandemic delayed or dampened some of the excitement, even as Hurley’s Huskies re-emerged as an annual contender.

All will be back full-throated, as it should be, at roughly 2:30 p.m, when UConn (24-7), which finished with the No. 4 seed but is considered by many the favorite, faces Providence (21-10). They split their regular-season games , each home team winning before raucous crowds . Now, close to 20,000 will be packed into the Garden, and it figures to be close to half and half.

“This is one of the best days of the year for college basketball,” Hurley said.

But for UConn, this return to this big stage has to be more than just a celebration of being there. Nostalgia ends with the tip. The mandate to win, ever present around both of UConn’s basketball programs, gets stronger and louder now.

This tournament, in the grand scheme, won’t have much effect on the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament position. Their record, their metrics , dictate they will get a favorable draw, a No. 3 or 4 seed, no matter what happens in New York.

What happens in New York matters because winning this tournament, a far-off dream during UConn’s early days in the Big East, became a rite of spring in Jim Calhoun’s later years. They won it seven times between 1990 and 2011, the last of them the unforgettable five-wins-in-five-days ride that presaged the national championship. The story of basketball in Madison Square Garden cannot be told without ample mention of Calhoun and his teams.

That’s been missing for 12 years now, it seems like forever, and there lies the dangerous part. It’s now on the best team Hurley has assembled since his arrival in 2018 to bring it back. He knows it, his team knows it, but the key to commanding this stage will be to grow comfortable on it. Quickly.

“Some programs go into these tournaments carrying more pressure,” Hurley said. “When you play at UConn, coach at UConn, the trick is to get your players really joyful and excited to play, and not carry the history and tradition of playing great in these tournaments as a burden. That’s something we probably have to manage more than the people that we play against, that don’t have that type of history and tradition.”

It will help that UConn just played at the Garden, and beat St. John’s handily on Feb. 25. But their road to winning the Big East will be a three-day minefield that could include Creighton, Marquette or Xavier in the games that would follow a win Thursday.

Sure, UConn’s position in the more important bracket may not change, but the optimism in and surrounding the program would grow exponentially if the Huskies win it, as it swelled in November when they won the Phil Knight event in Portland, the spring board to a 14-0 start and the No. 2 ranking in the country.

The opportunity and hunger to reclaim its place as masters of March and the Garden, inherent again at UConn, can become consuming. In the past, it consumed opponents. It must not consume the Huskies. Former Yankees manager Joe Torre used to call it being “not tense, but intense.” That’s the vibe UConn needs to find to recreate the magic, and lift the weight from their shoulders in time for the tournament that counts the most.

“It can’t become an anchor for us to carry into New York and the NCAA Tournament,” Hurley said. “So it’s my job to keep everybody loose and, not so loose that we don’t play with the intensity, not so uptight that we don’t have the joy.”