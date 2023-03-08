Waterville recall continues legacy of complex legal action

Approximately three months after their efforts started, Waterville citizens are mounting a rare campaign to shake up their city council.

An effort to recall councilmen John Rozic and Anthony Bruno is ready to turn in its signatures to the city on Friday, Waterville resident Shannon Bostelman said. She has helped on the campaign spearheaded by citizens organized in the “Not in My Backyard! NO Amphitheater In Waterville OH” Facebook group.

The group said it is seeking to recall Mr. Rozic and Mr. Bruno because they voted for the proposed Waterville Landing Entertainment District amphitheater project. In addition, since they were elected in 2021, they have the most years left on their council terms among the four councilmen who voted Nov. 28 for the project.

The recall process is governed by Waterville’s city charter and will be submitted to the Lucas County Board of Elections only for final approval of signatures.

Ms. Bostelman said the number of signatures needed for each candidate is 681, which as of Tuesday, the group has passed. This is in keeping with charter language that says recall petitions must be signed by electors in numbers equal to 25 percent of the total number of electors voting at the last general election.

Mr. Bruno and Mr. Rozic did not respond to a request for comment.

“I guess the work paid off,” Ms. Bostelman said.

The group's strategy was similar to one used late last year to gather signatures for the still-in-limbo referendum on the divisive amphitheater project. That measure is set for final review by the Lucas County Board of Elections at its next meeting in April.

Signers were asked to sign and print their names as well to avoid signatures being thrown out. Only 952 of the more than 1,100 signatures for the referendum campaign were approved in January for reasons including illegibility.

The group said additional daylight hours have also helped the effort as that gives canvassers more time to work.

“There are a lot of people that are willing to help because they want to save our city,” Ms. Bostelman said.

Waterville officials, including Mayor Timothy Pedro, have stood by the councilmen since the recall effort was announced late last year.

“I cannot say enough about him, 40-plus years in the community,” Mr. Pedro said of Mr. Rozic at a news conference on Jan. 23. “You talk about the great schools we have here in Anthony Wayne. They did not happen last week or last year. They happened 20 or 30 years ago. John was one of the leaders on the board and helped make our schools the great schools they are today.”

Mr. Pedro also mentioned Mr. Rozic’s record on recreational programs for kids in the city and his role in brokering the 2020 fire co-op between Waterville, Waterville Township, and Whitehouse.

Praise was also given to Mr. Bruno, 26, for his willingness to take a leading role in city politics at such a young age and his record of working on initiatives through the city’s parks and recreation committee.

“John Rozic is a great guy and has a great reputation,” Ms. Bostelman said. “I have nothing against him. The only reason we are recalling them mainly is because they voted for the amphitheater. That is the biggest thing to ever happen to Waterville.”

She said the effort this time around faced a little more pushback than it had in the past because of the good reputations of the councilmen involved, and that was why she said the canvassers had to give some explanation to members of the public they spoke with as to why they were ringing doorbells again.

Waterville’s charter contains several stipulations, including that after the signatures are submitted, the clerk of council, in this case, city administrator Jon Gochenour, has 10 days to look it over to see if it is valid.

If approved, Mr. Gochenour would then be obligated to give a formal notice to Mr. Rozic and Mr. Bruno, and both men would have five days to resign or face a special recall election in the next 60 to 75 days after they have been notified.

This would prospectively place the special election on the matter sometime in late May or early June.

In the meantime, Waterville’s charter dictates that if a recall is successful, council would vote to temporarily fill the vacancies within 30 days after they are declared vacant. Then, since Mr. Rozic and Mr. Bruno’s terms do not expire until 2025, this would make as many as two extra vacancies to be filled in the November election. Six candidates have filed for two soon-to-be vacant seats on council.

Melissa Kary Miller, professor of political science at Bowling Green State University, said that recall elections are uncommon things that take a lot of effort to mount ever since provisions for them began to be added to city charters by Progressives in the early 20th century. It was a way to add more popular participation to democracy.

“Recall elections are very rare,” Ms. Miller said, noting the measure should be academically studied more than it is. “They do not happen very often. It is not that Americans do not complain about elected officials, that is something Americans do but even in these highly polarized times we live in it is still very rare to call for a recall of an elected official.”

Ms. Miller said the Progressive movement was designed to try to take power away from political parties in a time before there were primary elections. No one set of circumstances can trigger a recall, just whatever motivates voters to gather the signatures, she said.

Just as how the Waterville charter is governing the recall process in Waterville, rules for recall vary between localities Ms. Miller said, noting the notoriously low bar for recalls in California, where Gov. Gray Davis was recalled in 2003 and Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall in 2021.

“According to California Law, the recall is on the same ballot as all the other candidates, so if the recall is successful a new governor is elected at the same time,” Ms. Miller said.

No provision exists for recall in the federal government or the U.S. Constitution. But 19 states have provisions for recalling state officials, and 39 states have provisions for recalling local officials in one form or another.

Eleven states, including Alabama, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Utah do not allow for “recall elections” as such at any level of government.

New York, for example, leaves the ability to remove elected officials to its Supreme Court.

Ohio does not allow recall on the state level but allows local recall for all “municipal corporations,” which the city of Waterville is defined as. The state lays out a recall process but allows charter cities such as Waterville to make their own edits to the process.

In 2009, business leaders in Toledo unsuccessfully tried to recall then-Mayor Carty Finkbeiner, in another high-profile example of the initiative’s use. It was then that the Ohio Supreme Court ruled almost 40,000 signatures invalid because the petition itself was missing a sentence of technical language.