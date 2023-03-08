Toledo Christian girls basketball seeking final 2 rungs on ladder at state

After trying to climb the ladder as a girls basketball program the previous three seasons, Toledo Christian has this year paired a talented and experienced lineup with a challenging nonleague schedule to break through to its first berth in a state final four.

The ninth-ranked Eagles (22-4) will play New Middletown Springfield (24-3) in a Division IV semifinal at the University of Dayton Arena on Thursday at 6 p.m.

For Toledo Christian and coach Tim Wensink, reaching the final four is the latest rung, after losing in regional semifinals in 2020 and 2021 and in the regional final last season.

“My first year we were 4-18,” Wensink said. “That was nine years ago, and it started there. We've just been building with these groups. Four years ago, when we first hit the regional, we had high hopes with that group. We ran into a tough Minster team. We battled well, but I think that stage was a little bit big.

“The second year, we felt that we were an extremely good team, bringing everyone back, and we just ran into a hot Convoy Crestview team. We battled, but just didn't get over the hump.”

The Eagles are now hoping for two more rungs.

Toledo Christian returned its top six players from the squad that lost to eventual D-IV state runner-up New Knoxville, 49-43, a year ago, including two current juniors who were each named second team All-Ohio in 2022.

Kendall Braden, a multi-faceted 5-8 combo guard, averages 22.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game with a superb mix of superior ball-handling skill and the ability to score off penetration, on mid-range shots, and beyond the 3-point arc.

“Kendall brings a work ethic that you want to see in your star players, and that translates into her game,” Wensink said. “That alleviates a lot of pressure on our team because, not only is she a scorer, but she is a phenomenal ball-handler, and she can control the game.”

Classmate Mackenzie Royal-Davis, an imposing 6-0 forward, averages 14.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, with the versatility to dominate inside and also step out for perimeter shots.

If Braden and Royal-Davis can be labeled a dynamic duo, surely 5-6 senior guard teammate Kaylona Butler could make a case as the best No. 3 option among Ohio's small-school players. She contributes 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds a game for the Eagles.

Rounding out the starting five are senior guards Jordan Rosales (9.8 points) and Macey Wensink (4.5 points, 4-0 rebounds), the daughter of TC's head coach. The top subs are juniors Ava Neitzke (3.8 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Myiah Welborn (2.2 points).

During the regular season, Toledo Christian played six teams which ultimately reached regionals or beyond, going 3-3 in these games.

“Our schedule really challenged us to excel at the right time,” coach Wensink said. “We're playing extremely good basketball right now and have played some really good teams in the tournament.”

Their semifinal opponent is also making its first trip to a state tournament.

Coach John Matisi’s Tigers are led by 5-10 senior Jacey Mullen, who averages 16.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, and 5-11 sophomore center Jameka Brungard, who chips in 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds a contest.

Rounding out the Springfield lineup are 5-10 senior guard Madison Lesnak (6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds), 5-6 junior guard Ava Vecchione (4.8 points), and 5-6 sophomore guard Mariana Tuscano (6.3 points).

“Jacey Mullen is our school's all-time leading scorer, boys or girls, and she's our leader,” Matisi said. “Along with Madison Lesnak, our point guard, they kind of do everything for us.

“We scheduled up this year to challenge ourselves, and we think that has paid off during our tournament run. It's been a tremendous couple of weeks for us, being able to get a couple regional wins and get to the state.”

On the season, the Tigers have outscored foes by an average of 56-34 per game compared to Toledo Christian’s 57-32 per-game edge.

The Eagles have reached state via tournament wins over Holgate, 59-14, Gibsonburg, 56-32, Lakota, 48-46, seventh-ranked Convoy Crestview, 50-36, and Columbus Grove, 43-21.

“There was a confidence level that we had that I hadn't really seen in a team before,” coach Wensink said of the regional wins. “Usually there's nerves, and I was nervous for them.

“But, with them, there were no nerves. They knew what they needed to do, and they established themselves early and played a terrific game in the regional final.”

The Tigers have recorded tournament wins over Willoughby Andrews Osbourne, 58-26, Salineville Southern, 35-31, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 41-31, Dalton, 44-33, and New Washington Buckeye Central, 34-28, in the regional final.

“We've seen some good point guard-post combos this year, but they are at the top of the list,” Matisi said of Braden and Royal-Davis. “We're going to have our hands full.

“Those two create, and the role players are every bit as good. Their defense also pressure really well.”

The 8 p.m. D-IV state semifinal pits top-ranked New Madison Tri-Village (28-0) against perennial small-school state power Berlin Hiland (22-6), which is making its 19th state final-four appearance. Hiland has won six state championships, most recently in 2021. The Hawks ended as state runner-up five times.

The D-IV title game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.