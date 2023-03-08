Calvin Choi Appointed as a Member of Inaugural Editorial Board of FinanceAsia

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--

Dr. Calvin Choi, chairman of AMTD Group and founder of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), has been appointed as a member of the inaugural editorial board of FinanceAsia, to offer guidance and expertise to shape content coverage over the course of 2023.

Founded in 1996, FinanceAsia is the region’s premier capital markets publication. As a news service, FinanceAsia aims to provide in-depth coverage of the latest developments across equity, debt and M&A deals, and it offers exclusive interviews and unique insights into Asia’s rapidly evolving business landscape. In addition to its online coverage, FinanceAsia delivers a bi-annual magazine covering the latest trends and market movements for Asia’s leading finance professionals.

Dr. Choi commented, “I am honored to join the inaugural editorial board of FinanceAsia. The publication has long been regarded as a key influencer of Asia Pacific capital markets. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with the other eight editorial board members to contribute to its ongoing developments and success.”

Dr. Choi’s joining of the editorial board of FinanceAsia, alongside the continuing buildout of AMTD Group’s media and entertainment platform to include L’Officiel, DigFin, the strategic stake in Forkast Labs, as well as a strong pipeline of film and other entertainment contents productions, AMTD Group has gradually developed and is continuously building a global digital media platform with exposures to over 32 countries in the world.

