Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

OHSAA officially announces 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball

By Chad Krispinsky,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FE9HT_0lCI3Q0U00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Cincinnati Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander was announced as the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball on Wednesday.

The award is voted on by a statewide media panel.

Howland state finalist makes college choice official

This season, Alexander is averaging 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game this season.

She is Purcell Marian’s first Ms. Basketball recipient.

New Madison Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester was the runner-up. Loudonville junior Corri Vermilya and Pickerington Central senior Madison Greene earned third and fourth places, respectively. Other finalists included Toledo Start junior Sinai Douglas, Shaker Heights Laurel freshman Saniyah Hall and Belmont Union Local senior Reagan Vinskovich.

Past Ohio Ms. Basketball Ohio winners

2023 – Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, sophomore

2022 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior

2021 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, junior

2020 – Madeline Westbeld, Kettering Fairmont, senior

2019 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, senior

2018 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, junior

2017 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, sophomore

2016 – Jensen Caretti, Hannibal River, senior

2015 – Hallie Thome, Chagrin Falls, senior

2014 – Kelsey Mitchell, Cin. Princeton, senior

2013 – Ashley Morrissette, Twinsburg, senior

2012 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, senior

2011 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, junior

2010 – Natasha Howard, Tol. Waite, senior

2009 – Kendall Hackney, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, senior

2008 – Amber Gray, West Chester Lakota West, senior

2007 – Jantel Lavender, Cleveland Central Catholic, senior

2006 – Tyra Grant, Youngstown Ursuline, senior

2005 – Maria Getty, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior

2004 – Mel Thomas, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior

2003 – Brittany Hunter, Columbus Brookhaven, senior

2002 – Barbara Turner, Cleveland East Tech, senior

2001 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, senior

2000 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, junior

1999 – (TIE) Kaayla Chones, Eastlake North, senior; LaToya Turner, Pickerington, senior

1998 – Tamika Williams, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior

1997 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior

1996 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior

1995 – Beth Ostendorf, Pickerington, senior

1994 – Na’Sheema Hillmon, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior

1993 – Marlene Stollings, Beaver Eastern, senior

1992 – Katie Smith, Logan, senior

1991 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior

1990 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior

1989 – Carol Madsen, Reading, senior

1988 – Janet Haneberg, Cincinnati Seton, senior

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
OHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Tickets and Pairings
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Africentric wins Division III state championship title
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Purdue coach has honest message for Ohio State
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OHSAA BOYS SECTIONAL BASKETBALL RECAPS
Galion, OH2 days ago
Buckeyes QB Transfer Tristan Gebbia 'Willing To Help' In Spring Practice
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
Ohio State Track & Field Star Aquilla Wins Fourth National Title
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Has 'Thought About' Accepting NIT Invite
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Emily Ruck Throws Ohio State Softball’s First Perfect Game in 16 Years
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Buckeyes Big Ten tournament run ends with semifinal loss to top-seed Purdue
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
What Matt Painter Said After Purdue's Win Over Ohio State
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio State standout to miss Big Ten quarterfinals
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Champion wrestler headed to state tournament
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Chris Holtmann Has Brutally Honest Response When Asked About NIT
Columbus, OH1 day ago
How Ohio fared with COVID-19, 3 years since first case
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Police: Columbus man charged with killing girlfriend, leaving body in southern Ohio landfill
Columbus, OH3 days ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
3 Ohio Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Fight leads to shooting in east Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Missing Oklahoma woman found in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Lev’s Pawn Shop in downtown Columbus finishes conversion of upper floors to apartments
Columbus, OH2 days ago
One dead in south Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill
Columbus, OH2 days ago
15-year-old boy critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
One dead, three injured in I-270 crash; road reopens
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Chase follows after Columbus police cruiser hit on I-70
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus woman sues Yenkin-Majestic paint factory over deadly 2021 explosion
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Woman named as suspect in fatal northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH3 days ago
North Columbus homicide remains unsolved after three years
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy