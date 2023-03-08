Open in App
Daily Independent

Developer encourages communication with Florence officials

4 days ago

Top executives with Scottsdale-based land development company, El Dorado Holdings, addressed the Florence Town Council on March 6 to discuss plans for the more than 4,100 acres of land they purchased in Florence last year for $82.7 million.

El Dorado plans to develop master-planned communities with 12,000 homes that will also include industrial, commercial and retail components. The acreage is non-contiguous, with one parcel of land east of Parkside at Anthem at Merrill Ranch by Pulte Homes on the other side of the railroad tracks with a bit touching on Felix Road. The second parcel is located south of Felix Road and Hunt Highway.

Mike Ingram, founder of El Dorado Holdings, told the council at its Monday, March 6 meeting that he wants to learn more about the community and what it needs.

“We spent a little bit of time this afternoon with some of you just trying to figure out what your vision is for the town of Florence,” Ingram said. “What do you think your No. 1 thing would be that we could add into what we’re doing? Could we be of help trying to get you from here to there?”
Ingram then proceeded to talk about the developments El Dorado Holdings brought to two other Pinal County cities, Arizona City and Maricopa.

“I do believe that if you’re working on infrastructure, you’re going to be creating a lot of jobs, so that’s also very good as we start in with what has been known as Merrill Ranch,” he said.

Ingram said that when they first began working on land in Maricopa, they took it upon themselves to do more than what the county required.

“We went through the county for zoning. They did not require curbs and gutters, landscape, asphalt, streets, sidewalks, signage — there was nothing in the stipulations about streetlights, amenities,” he said. “If you see what we’ve built, we self-impose the exact same standards that you saw in Chandler, in Phoenix. We adopted them into our plans, so a builder coming in can see the difference from what was allowed there. You don’t see a lot of the things as far as the vegetation requirements.

“I have got to say we’re very proud of the town there and I think we’re going to be just as proud to be working in Florence.”

Ingram said El Dorado also played a part in the creation of Interstate 11, which was originally proposed in 2012. It was a part of their bid to bring more regional connectivity to Pinal County.

“Today, you can drive Interstate 11 from Las Vegas to the Arizona border. That part is open. The new interstate from Wickenburg to Casa Grande, the tier one, is finished,” he said. “And then, as we saw that we were probably going to be coming into the Florence area … our whole team started working with our state Legislature to get funds put in place for the tier two study, not only for Interstate 11, but also for the North-South Freeway and for the widening of I-10.”

Chris Grogan, president of El Dorado Holdings, then showed council the communities the company had developed in Maricopa. Along with single-family housing, El Dorado Holdings also would like to develop multi-family housing for Florence.

“Our goal with this project, an example of which is open in Queen Creek right now at Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads, was to really create a more luxurious living situation for a renter by choice.” Grogan said. “It’s something we plan on talking with and working with your staff about whether this would be a fit for our new 4,100 acres there at Merrill Ranch.”

Councilmember Kristen Rodriguez said that when she worked in Maricopa, she had the opportunity to see how the town was growing.

“I’ve seen the standards of the homes out there and I know that the homeowners that I’ve worked with always loved the community feel that was given to all of those developments,” she said. “I’m really happy that you guys are in town. I feel that you can translate that vision into reality very effectively.”

We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org.

