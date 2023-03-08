Stabbing of 2 women appears to be domestic violence: Mesa police

Mesa police said the stabbing of two women early Wednesday morning appears to be the result of domestic violence.

Police were called at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, to the 1900 block of West 6 th Street regarding a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found three women in the house, and two had “suffered significant injuries,” police said in a release.

The injured women were taken to a hospital where they both underwent surgery, according to police.

Detectives said they have not been able to interview either woman due to their injuries, “but this appears to possibly be a domestic violence case,” the release stated.

No arrests have been made at this point, police said.