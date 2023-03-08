Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Flyers' DeAngelo suspended 2 games for spearing Perry

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiyIV_0lCHyLCa00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry during a scrum in front of the net .

DeAngelo received a major penalty and a game misconduct Tuesday for pushing a stick into Perry's lower body. The action set off a more intense scrum.

DeAngelo said after the game he was trying to give Perry “a little shot.”

“I wasn’t looking for it to go there,” he said. “He tried to slash my stick out of my hands the second beforehand. He talks all game.”

DeAngelo will miss games Thursday at Carolina and Saturday at Pittsburgh, and forfeit about $54,000 in salary.

DeAngelo has 10 goals and 34 points this season.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Eagles' Jason Kelce set to return for 13th season
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hurricanes' Svechnikov out indefinitely with knee injury
Raleigh, NC3 hours ago
Dorofeyev's 1st NHL goal helps Golden Knights top Blues 5-3
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Tuch scores 2 as Sabres rally to beat Maple Leafs 4-3
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS8 hours ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN4 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Spent 'Nearly the Entire Night' With This A-List Ex at the Oscars Pre-Party
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bills reach deals to re-sign P Martin, LB Matakevich
Buffalo, NY14 hours ago
Tuch has 2 goals in return, Sabres beat Maple Lefs 4-3
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Grizzlies stay mum on return of Morant beyond next game
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
NBA fines Celtics' Smart $25K for skirmish with Hawks' Young
Boston, MA7 hours ago
Bruins beat Red Wings 3-2, set record for fastest to 50 wins
Boston, MA2 days ago
Eric Kendricks says he's agreed to terms with Chargers
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Wiseman's double-double helps Pistons end 11-game skid
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Jalen Green scores 28, Rockets outlast Celtics 111-109
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Paolo's Diary: March Madness might apply for the Magic, too
Orlando, FL9 hours ago
AP sources: Falcons to sign Jessie Bates, get Jonnu Smith
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy