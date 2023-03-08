Feed More Moving to Henrico

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Feed More, the main food bank for Central Virginia, plans to leave its current facility on Rhodemiller Street. The goal is to be in a new facility near Brook and Parham Roads in fall of 2024.

CEO Doug Pick says they have outgrown the facility, and with the growth in Scott's Addition and near the Diamond, it isn't good logistically. He also says the new facility will enable them to do their work more efficiently, and it is better for their employees to get to as well.

Pick says they hope to get a good price for the Rhodemiller site, which will also aid their mission. He hopes to start construction on the Henrico site by the end of summer. Pick says need increased during the pandemic, and has remained above pre-pandemic levels, increasing again as inflation took hold.