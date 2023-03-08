The 10 remaining Pac-12 schools reportedly “remain committed to each other” amid Big 12 expansion rumors

The Big 12 is reportedly circling the four corner schools but the Pac-12 is sticking together for now

The eyes and ears of the college football world all turned their attention to the Pac-12 again this week, as a meeting among the Pac-12 Conference CEO Group commenced with the purpose of discussing things that pertain to the future of the conference whether it be media rights or expansion.

While college football fans across the country were hoping for a concrete answer as to what the actual hell is going on, and where they will be able to watch/stream the Pac-12 games, we didn't get an answer to those questions. What we did learn based on a report from Pac-12 insider John Canzano, who recently confirmed who the conference is targeting in expansion , is that the remaining members appear to be sticking together despite rumors that the Big 12 is ready and waiting to snatch away programs that want to leave.

This has been consistent sentiment throughout the entire process, but it is interesting that this is the message coming out of the Pac-12 camp despite reports that Colorado's regents had some sort of meeting to discuss future matters.

As of now, the belief is that the Pac-12 will be able to continue fend off poachers. There also hasn't been much noise about the conference merging with the ACC despite recent ideas indicating they should.

What we do know is that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff does not plan to speak at this year's Pac-12 Basketball Tournament.