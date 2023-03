foxbaltimore.com

74-year-old man killed in vehicle collision in Harford County By Sinéad Hawkins, 4 days ago

By Sinéad Hawkins, 4 days ago

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — A 74-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Harford County, according to Maryland State Police. Police say, around 11:00 ...