abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sued For 'Quiet Quitting' Her Law Firm Job Now Seeks Sanctions By Kathryn Rubino, 4 days ago

By Kathryn Rubino, 4 days ago

The messy legal back-and-forth between the law firm Napoli Shkolnik and their former employee, Heather Palmore, began two weeks ago when they sued Palmore in ...