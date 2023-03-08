Open in App
Tennessee State
The Hill

RuPaul throws shade on anti-drag show bills: ‘Get these stunt queens out of office’

By Judy Kurtz,

4 days ago

RuPaul is speaking out against anti-drag show legislation and urging Americans to register to vote “so we can get these stunt queens out of office.”

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host released a video on Instagram on Wednesday, suggesting that the state bills targeting drag performances were a way for lawmakers to distract from substantive issues.

“Hey, look over there! A classic distraction technique — distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, health care, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school.”

“But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues,” RuPaul, who was born RuPaul Charles, told his more than 4 million followers.

“They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective,” he said.

RuPaul’s message came just days after Tennessee House lawmakers advanced a second bill targeting drag shows in the state. Last week, Tennessee became the first state in the country to ban drag performances that take place in public of where they could be seen by children. The GOP-led legislation also banned gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.

“They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness — but they’re wrong, because that is our strength,” the 62-year-old Emmy Award winner said.

“Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement,” he added.

“Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government,” RuPaul said.

“And by the way, a social media post has never been as powerful as a registered vote.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

