Cowboys Country

Tony Pollard In, Ezekiel Elliott Out?

By Timm Hamm,

4 days ago

Ezekiel Elliott holds a cap hit of $16 million next season. And for a running back whose performance has been on the decline, that's a big chunk of change. Especially for the Dallas Cowboys, who are salary-cap-strapped.

As expected, the Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, essentially locking him in.

Does that mean Ezekiel Elliott is locked out?

Elliott remains under contract with Dallas through 2026, but he won't make it that long under this deal.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during the NFL Combine that Dallas  wants to keep both Pollard and Elliott. Jones went so far as to say Elliott is still a difference-maker for the offense.

But the financial facts are these. The Cowboys want cap savings on Zeke ($10.9 mil if it’s a post-June 1 cut).

The belief is that Elliott being cut by the Cowboys this offseason could be followed by a cheap re-do … or Elliott's representatives could shop him. Rumor has it they’ve done some of that, to lukewarm responses.

That market could've dictated whether or not Elliott would take a pay cut to stay with the Cowboys (if offered) or ask for his release and test the free-agent waters .

And maybe it has, making It look as if Elliott's days in Dallas are numbered.

