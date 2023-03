eastidahonews.com

Former ISU football player pursuing a career sliding face first down an icy chute By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com, 4 days ago

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com, 4 days ago

POCATELLO — After playing four years of football at Idaho State University, Andy Whittier was looking for a way to continue his sports journey. One ...