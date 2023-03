WLFI.com

Frankfort-based pop radio station to be sold to Christian university By Pari Apostolakos, 4 days ago

By Pari Apostolakos, 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — One Frankfort-based pop music station serving Greater Lafayette is being sold to an Illinois-based Christian school. The CEO of WSHW Shine ...