Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Jim Boeheim officially done at Syracuse after 47 years

By Ryan Glasspiegel,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSLlq_0lCHmt3k00

Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as head coach of Syracuse basketball has come to an end.

The program announced that Boeheim is out and will be replaced by assistant Adrian Autry, who was a former player and current assistant coach under Boeheim. The school’s release did not phrase the end of Boeheim’s career as a retirement, and Boeheim, 78, was not quoted in the release.

Boeheim seemingly telegraphed this news after Syracuse lost a heartbreaker, 77-74, to Wake Forest and got bounced out of the ACC Tournament earlier Wednesday.

“I gave my retirement speech last week and nobody picked up on it,” Boeheim said .

“I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to keep this job. Mike Brey’s thrilled to have his job for 23 years. He’s a puppy.”

Asked if that meant he was retiring, Boeheim said that was “up to the university.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0MYY_0lCHmt3k00
Jim Boeheim during Syracuse’s loss to Wake Forest on March 8, 2023.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24b2Oz_0lCHmt3k00
Syracuse announced that Jim Boeheim is out as head coach after more than 40 years on the job.
Getty Images

“There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today,” Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement.

“Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be ‘Forever Orange.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEkzs_0lCHmt3k00
Jim Boeheim talks to 2003 Syracuse team including Carmelo Anthony.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3de4w6_0lCHmt3k00
Jim Boeheim cuts down net after winning 2003 national title at Syracuse.
Getty Images

Boeheim won 1,015 games and the 2003 national championship. His teams made the NCAA Tournament 35 times. He played at Syracuse and was an assistant coach before becoming head coach in 1969.

“I have spent my entire career surrounded by the biggest and best names in professional and intercollegiate athletics. Few people are on the same playing field as Coach Boeheim,” Syracuse athletics director John Wildhack said.

“Jim Boeheim is synonymous with excellence, grit and determination. Jim is a rare breed of coach, building a program that is among the best in college basketball for nearly five decades. I am incredibly grateful for what he has done for Syracuse Basketball, Syracuse Athletics and Syracuse University as a whole.”

Autry also paid homage to his mentor.

“There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim. They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me,” the new coach said.

“I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball. It’s hard to imagine a world without him on the bench, but together with our coaches, student-athletes and fans, we will build on decades of success as a winning program.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
4-star Elijah Moore remains committed to Syracuse basketball, that’s huge
Syracuse, NY18 hours ago
Jim Boeheim Dispels Notion of Turmoil, Friction in His Retirement
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins will remain head coach at Washington next year (report)
Seattle, WA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
With Syracuse coaches out recruiting, Jim Boeheim hits the road for another visit
Syracuse, NY16 hours ago
Adrian Autry, Syracuse Staff Hit Recruiting Trail
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Boeheim Comments on Syracuse’s Staff’s Abilities Going Forward
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Adrian Autry’s first days as coach: ‘Bittersweet’ meeting with players and the 1st phone call he made
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
‘I’m thrilled to be retired:’ Jim Boeheim talks about final days as Syracuse basketball coach (press conference roundup)
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Irish Fall at No. 2 Syracuse
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
HS Basketball: Fredonia Boys Fall in OT to Newark in Far West Regional
Fredonia, NY1 day ago
UPDATE: Missing Syracuse man found
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
A letter from Bishop Lucia about Chapter 11 filing
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Man surrenders after 2-hour standoff with Syracuse police investigating ‘a knife and a baby’
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
It looks Like One Classic Central New York Sports Store Is Closing
New Hartford, NY2 days ago
Syracuse man accused of assaulting wife and endangering a young child
Syracuse, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy