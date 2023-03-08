Jim Boeheim Announced Retirement, Adrian Autry is Next Syracuse Basketball Head Coach

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim announced his retirement after a legendary coaching career following the Orange’s loss to Wake Forest. The University also announced Adrian Autry will be the new head coach. Boeheim's final record of 1,116-441. That includes a National Championship, five Final Fours and 35 trips to the NCAA Tournament.

"There is no doubt in my mind that without , Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today," Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a press release. "Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be 'Forever Orange.'"

"I have spent my entire career surrounded by the biggest and best names in professional and intercollegiate athletics. Few people are on the same playing field as Coach Boeheim," John Wildhack, director of athletics said. "Jim Boeheim is synonymous with excellence, grit and determination. Jim is a rare breed of coach, building a program that is among the best in college basketball for nearly five decades. I am incredibly grateful for what he has done for Syracuse Basketball, Syracuse Athletics and Syracuse University as a whole."

Coach Autry also released a statement thanking coach Boeheim.

"There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and . They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me," Autry said. "I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball. It's hard to imagine a world without him on the bench, but together with our coaches, student-athletes and fans, we will build on decades of success as a winning program."

