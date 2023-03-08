New York Mets vs. Team Nicaragua Starting Lineups, Pitchers

The New York Mets will play the Nicaraguan National Team Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET at the Mets' spring training home, Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Here's a look at Team Nicaragua and the Mets' starting lineups and starting pitchers for Wednesday's game.

JC Ramirez will start for Team Nicaragua. The six-year MLB veteran last appeared in a Major League game in 2019, as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Mets, making his third start of the spring. He has a 1.93 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched over his first two starts.

Scherzer last pitched on Friday, in the Mets' loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, he shared some thoughts on Major League Baseball's addition of the pitch clock .

"I think that's one thing I also want to make sure we get cleared up on the rules," Scherzer said. "If you look at a basketball clock when it hits zero-zero, there's still another second on zero-zero, so I want to make sure it's not zero-zero like the moment it hit zero-zero. Or is there a little time on zero-zero? Probably need to get a little clarification on that as we move forward."

Here's a look at how the Mets will line up for Wednesday's game:

1) SS Luis Guillorme

2) C Francisco Alvarez

3) 2B Danny Mendick

4) DH Daniel Vogelbach

5) RF Jaylin Davis

6) LF DJ Stewart

7) 1B Mark Vientos

8) 3B Brett Baty

9) CF Lorenzo Cedrola

SP Max Scherzer

Here's a look at how Team Nicaragua will line up for Wednesday's game:

1) LF Isaac Benard

2) SS Brandon Leyton

3) 2B Alex Blandino

4) 3B Cheslor Cuthbert

5) DH Wuillians Vazquez

6) 1B Elian Miranda

7) C Melvin Novoa

8) RF Sandy Bermudez

9) CF Juan Montes

SP JC Ramirez

