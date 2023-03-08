Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT called, suspect arrested after shots fired in Bedford Dwellings

By Jennifer Borrasso,

4 days ago

SWAT called, suspect arrested after shots fired in Bedford Dwellings 01:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SWAT was called to Bedford Dwellings in the Hill District after two people were shooting at each other.

When officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Bedford Avenue, they saw a man running into a building, Pittsburgh police spokesperson Cara Cruz said. Two people had been shooting at each other, but no one was hit, she said.

SWAT was called in to make sure everyone was safe inside the building's six apartments.

Police later got information there was a locked apartment that should not have been locked. When police entered that apartment they found the suspect in the shooting, Cruz said.

The suspect was taken into custody and had a warrant previous to this incident.

Comments / 0
