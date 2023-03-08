Wofford Forward Gaining Interest From Tennessee Program

A mid-major prospect is turning heads in Knoxville. Tennessee is looking to retool for next year.

On Monday, Wofford College forward B.J. Mack announced he would enter the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining. He began his career as a South Florida Bull during his freshman season before transferring to the mid-major in Spartanburg, S.C.

He averaged 7.6 points per game for the Bulls. The Terriers recently fell to the Chattanooga Mocs in the semi-final of the SOCON tournament in Asheville, N.C.

Mack performed well in the loss to the Mocs as he put up 16 points while shooting 50% from the field. The 6-foot-8-inch forward from Charlotte led the Terriers in points per game this season (16.6). He also leads the team in rebounding this season, averaging 5.6 a game.

He also is a good three-point and free-throw shooter for a guy his size, with averages of 34% and 81%, respectively. In his sophomore season last year, Mack led Wofford in three-point shooting (44.8%) and was second-team All-SOCON. This year, he upped his game to make himself a member of the All-SOCON first team.

Mack has a lot to offer at the highest level of division 1 hoops. His size and his natural offensive ability make him an asset wherever he goes for his final year of hoops. He has already caught the eyes of many schools, including Tennessee. Mack has also received interest from 20+ other schools, including Arkansas, UCLA, Seton Hall, etc.

