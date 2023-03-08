KingJoseph Edwards, nation's No. 4 athlete, asks for fan input after he's predicted to choose USC Trojans

Mill Creek (Georgia) edge-rusher/tight end KingJoseph Edwards is one of the nation's most coveted prospects.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound playmaker is rated the nation's No. 25 overall prospect and No. 4 athlete and holds offers from more than 30 major college football programs.

Edwards is also known for having fun with the recruiting process on social media.

Following a recent On3 prediction that Edwards would commit to the USC Trojans, the Georgia product asked fans what they thought:

Despite the recent prediction, Edwards' recruitment may be tough to gauge, as On3 gives Georgia, Miami, USC Ohio State and several others a chance, while Oklahoma and South Carolina are also involved in his recruitment.

Edwards is clearly one of the nation's most dynamic two-way players, so his recruitment will be fascinating to watch unfold.

And given how much fun he has on social media, fans are sure to get a front row seat of his process.

Junior season highlights