Commanders Hosting 'Colossal' Ohio State OT Dawand Jones for Draft Visit

Dawand Jones became one of the best tackles in college football at Ohio State. Could he join the Washington Commanders next season?

The Washington Commanders are looking to fortify their offensive line this offseason.

Someone the Commanders could be looking to draft is Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones, someone who could be taken early on Day 2.

According to The Draft Network, the Commanders are one of seven teams to already schedule Jones for an on-site pre-draft visit.

A multi-year starter for the Buckeyes, the massive 6-8, 374-pound tackle garnered Second-Team All-Big Ten honors each of the past two seasons. While his athleticism may be limited, his rare 36 3/8-inch arms and mountain-like frame give him a major advantage working against speed and power rushers, as evidenced by giving up only four pressures on 349 pass blocking plays in 2022.

Sports Illustrated describes Jones as "a colossal tackle with a robust playstyle."

"Jones' skill set is few and far between and will leave teams clamoring for his services come the draft," SI writes .

Jones could help replace either of the Commanders ' tackle positions. Charles Leno Jr. and Cornelius Lucas are both 31 years old and their futures beyond this season are bleak. Leno Jr.'s contract takes a massive jump from $1.25 million to $9.25 million this season, while Lucas is a free agent following the 2023 season.

Changes will be made to the tackles on the team, but the questions of who and when are yet to be determined.

