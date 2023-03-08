Open in App
Forest Grove, OR
Scorebook Live

Players to watch at Oregon 4A boys basketball state tournament

By René Ferrán,

4 days ago

By René Ferrán

The OSAA 4A boys basketball state tournament begins Thursday at Forest Grove High School. Here's a look at some of the top players to watch at the event.

Sam Horne (Cascade) photo by Jeremy McDonald

G Cole Beardsley, Philomath, senior

The 6-2 combo guard was an honorable mention all-state pick as a junior. He returned this season to average 9.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 steals in Oregon West Conference play in making the all-OWC first team.

G Blayne Boersma, Henley, senior

The 6-0 wing improved from an honorable mention all-state pick last season to the Skyline Conference player of the year this winter, averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals. He also made the conference’s all-defensive team for the second consecutive year.

F Kaleb Burnett, Junction City, senior

The 6-3 wing is on the shortlist for 4A player of the year this season (he was a first-team all-state pick as a junior in leading the Tigers to the OSAA tournament final), earning Sky Em player of the year honors while averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds per game.

G Owen Cheyne, Henley, senior

The 6-2 guard was an honorable mention all-state selection by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association last season. He averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals this season, making the all-Skyline Conference first team (and the all-defensive team), and he scored 13 points in the Hornets’ round-of-16 victory over Astoria.

G Cohen Daves, Gladstone, senior

The 6-2 guard made it back-to-back all-Tri-Valley first-team selections this season, averaging 19.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Gladiators. He had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists in their round-of-16 win at North Marion.

F Eddie Freauff, Crook County, junior

The 6-4 Freauff stands out in a guard-oriented lineup as the Cowboys’ main inside presence. The Tri-Valley Conference player of the year averaged a double-double (17.8 points, 11.1 rebounds).

G Paul Hobson, Baker, junior

The 6-3 guard made the all-Greater Oregon League first team for the second consecutive season and scored a game-high 26 points against Madras, hitting six three-pointers in the round-of-16 victory.

G Kai Holmes, Marist Catholic, freshman

The 6-4 wing came on in the second half of the season, averaging 8.8 points and three rebounds in making the all-Sky Em second team.

G Sam Horne, Cascade, senior

The second-team all-Oregon West Conference selection helped the Cougars make up for the graduation of 2021-22 Class 4A player of the year Kellen Sande and the absence of second-team all-state forward Ty Best (torn ACL), averaging a team-high 16 points, four rebounds, 3.3 assists and three steals.

G Spencer Horne, Cascade, senior

The 6-3 wing (and Sam’s twin brother) averaged a double-double (14 points, 10.8 rebounds) while chipping in four assists and four steals per game in earning first-team all-OWC honors and helping the Cougars go undefeated in conference play.

G Isaiah Jones, Baker, sophomore

The 6-1 guard, the son of head coach Jebron Jones, averaged 16 points in winning Greater Oregon League player of the year honors and leading the Bulldogs back to the state tournament. He scored 19 points in their 90-46 rout of Madras in the round of 16.

G Court Knabe, Junction City, senior

The 6-2 point guard runs the show for the Tigers, making the all-Sky Em first team while averaging a team-high six assists and scoring 8.5 points per game.

G Landon Knox, Cascade, sophomore

The 5-11 Knox made a smooth transition from Crosshill Christian, which he led to a third-place finish at the 1A state tournament last year, to the defending 4A champions. He averaged 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals while making the 50-40-90 club (55% field goals, 46% three-pointers, 91% free throws) and earning first-team all-Oregon West honors.

G Tyson Martinez, Crook County, junior

Martinez is a 5-11 sharpshooter from three-point range (36% from beyond the arc, averaging 2.8 makes per game). The honorable mention all-TVC pick averages 10.9 points.

G Logan Mathews, Crook County, junior

The 6-0 guard was the spark plug of the Cowboys offense, averaging a team-high 4.8 assists and 12.2 points in earning second-team all-Tri-Valley honors.

F Ty May, Philomath, senior

The 6-foot-6 forward led a balanced Warriors attack during Oregon West Conference play, averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 10 OWC games. A second-team all-state selection a year ago, he made the all-OWC first team this winter.

F Markus McCreadie, Henley, junior

The 6-7 post was one of the Hornets’ top scorers all season in leading them to the Skyline Conference title. The second-team all-Skyline pick led the team in scoring (13.7 points), rebounding (8.4 per game) and blocks (2.6), and he scored a team-high 14 points in their 65-62 victory over Astoria in the round of 16.

G Carver Mellema, Gladstone, senior

The 5-10 guard complements Daves in the Gladiators backcourt, averaging 13.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists and earning second-team all-TVC honors.

G Cooper Mullens, Marist Catholic, senior

The 5-8 Mullens is better known for his work on the baseball diamond — the first-team all-state middle infielder has signed with Michigan — but he had a huge senior season on the hardwood for the Spartans (17 points, 36% three-point shooting) in earning first-team all-Sky Em honors.

F Jacob Peters, Philomath, junior

The 6-3 second-team all-OWC selection gave the Warriors another big body to throw at opponents this season. He led Philomath in rebounding during OWC play at 9.2 per game to go with 10.1 points.

W Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City, senior

After leading Toledo to the 2A state playoffs last winter and receiving first-team all-state recognition, the 5-10 defensive whiz arrived at Junction City and provided a boost on both ends of the court (10 points per game) as a first-team all-Sky Em selection.

