Yardley Ice House to Open Newtown Location for 2023 Season

Yardley Ice House, the local water ice concept from Newtown residents Jackie and Todd McGonigal, will be expanding into their own backyard when Newtown Ice House opens at 156 N State Street sometime before the start of the summer 2023 season.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to do this, and the community reception has been kind of overwhelmingly happy and positive, it’s been great,” Jackie McGonigal tells What Now Philadelphia . “We can’t wait to open and be able to serve everybody who’s been so supportive and excited with us. So it should be a great season.”

As it happens, the couple’s season will truly kick off this Saturday, Mar 11, at noon, when their Yardley Ice House location reopens, which sits a mere 10 minutes from the upcoming outpost.

According to Jackie, Newtown will feature the same products and same flavors, however, there will be a few new additions this year, including a Tiramisu, Harry Potter-inspired Butter Beer , and Pound Cake, recipes which the McGonigal’s are currently “working to perfect.”

