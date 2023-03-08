Open in App
Newtown, PA
See more from this location?
What Now Philadelphia

Yardley Ice House to Open Newtown Location for 2023 Season

By Drew Pittock,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wd4JX_0lCHaw8R00

Yardley Ice House, the local water ice concept from Newtown residents Jackie and Todd McGonigal, will be expanding into their own backyard when Newtown Ice House opens at 156 N State Street sometime before the start of the summer 2023 season.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to do this, and the community reception has been kind of overwhelmingly happy and positive, it’s been great,” Jackie McGonigal tells What Now Philadelphia . “We can’t wait to open and be able to serve everybody who’s been so supportive and excited with us. So it should be a great season.”

As it happens, the couple’s season will truly kick off this Saturday, Mar 11, at noon, when their Yardley Ice House location reopens, which sits a mere 10 minutes from the upcoming outpost.

According to Jackie, Newtown will feature the same products and same flavors, however, there will be a few new additions this year, including a Tiramisu, Harry Potter-inspired Butter Beer , and Pound Cake, recipes which the McGonigal’s are currently “working to perfect.”



Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Post Haste to Host Pop-Up Preview at Philadelphia Distilling Ahead of Grand Opening
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
‘We’re not crying wolf this time’: The 30th anniversary of the Storm of the Century
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Doylestown Native, Singer-Songwriter Wows Crowd at Recent Philadelphia Concert
Doylestown, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hatboro’s Fervent Desire to Attract Business Comes to Fruition with Mr. Wish
Hatboro, PA2 days ago
Four Local Historic Locations Open Free This Sunday
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
This South Jersey Pizzeria Has The Best Cheesesteak In All Of NJ
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Phoenixville, Pa. waiter rewarded with $800 tip
Phoenixville, PA2 days ago
Jericho Mountain Beef Owners to Open Broad Street Brewing Taproom
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
In Philly, Potatoes Taste Like Cinnamon and Coconut
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Black Girls Florist makes history at Philly Flower Show
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Ambler BBQ Spot Makes Statewide Bucket List for Mac-and-Cheese
Ambler, PA3 days ago
Downtown Bethlehem taqueria, debuting this weekend, to stay open until 2 a.m. on select nights
Bethlehem, PA2 days ago
New Arcade to Host Grand-Opening in Small Town Across the River from Bucks County
Lambertville, NJ1 day ago
McDade-Cara Irish dance students show off their stuff
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Pre-Revolutionary Tavern in Upper Bucks Hits the Market for $1.25M
Quakertown, PA2 days ago
Chester County Home to One of This Year’s Top 25 Historic Hotels of America in Film and Television History
West Chester, PA11 hours ago
11 Philadelphia Restaurants That Were Seen On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Meet the Creepy MEGAN Movie Girl in Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ2 days ago
“If It Bleeds It Leads” Is Alive and Well at Fox 29
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Barstool Philly Looking for Best Cheesesteak. It’s in Lawrence, NJ
Lawrence Township, NJ2 days ago
What Happened?? BurgerFi in Cherry Hill NJ Suddenly Closes After Only 6 Months!
Cherry Hill, NJ4 days ago
Scottish Castle in Wynnewood Finally Reclaiming its Former Glory
Wynnewood, PA1 day ago
No jelly beans? Pa.’s Just Born isn’t making them for Easter this year
Bethlehem, PA4 days ago
Male Killed In Knights Road Crash At Bucks County Border
Bensalem Township, PA2 days ago
Steam Pub Owners to Open Cafe Spin-Off, Steam Coffee Company
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Just Born candy company, based in Bethlehem, won't be selling jelly beans this Easter season
Bethlehem, PA3 days ago
Dermatology Practice in Ocean County, NJ, Suddenly Closes, Patients in the Dark
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
These Chester County Consignment Shops Are Both Sustainable and Stylish
West Chester, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy