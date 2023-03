kcrw.com

Mayor Bass: Bureaucracy leaves many Angelenos on the streets By Danielle ChiriguayoAmy Ta, produced by Michell Eloy, 3 days ago

By Danielle ChiriguayoAmy Ta, produced by Michell Eloy, 3 days ago

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was sworn into office in December. KCRW talks to her about the first three months on the job, including her ...